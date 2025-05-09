Assam Career Assam Cricket Association Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of coaching and non-technical positions or career in Assam Cricket Association in 2025.

Assam Cricket Association is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Coaches and other technical staffs for various age groups for the Assam State Cricket Team as mentioned herein below for the BCCI Domestic season 2025-26.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

1. Head Coach for Assam Senior (One for Red Ball & One for White Ball Tournament), Under-23,

Under-I9 &U-16 Teams (Men).

2. Head Coach for Assam Senior, Under-23, U-19 & U-l5 Teams (Women).

3. Assistant Coach/ Trainers/ Physios for Assam Senior, Under-23, U-19 & U-16 Teams (Men)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

4. Assistant Coach/ Trainers/ Physios for Assam Senior, Under-23, U-19 &, U-15 Teams (Women)

5. Video Analysts for Assam Senior, Under-23 and Under-19 Teams (Men)

6. Mental Strengthening Coach/ Sports Psychologists for both Men’s & Women’s Team

7. Masseur/ Sports Massage Therapist for Assam Senior Men’s & Women’s Team

Eligibility Criteria :

i) For Post No. I & 2, professionally qualified candidates with experience of coaching in a State Cricket Team for a minimum of 5 years for Men’s and 3 years for Women’s.

ii) For Post No. 3 & 4, professionally qualified candidates with experience of handling State

Cricket Team for a minimum of 3 years for Men’s and2 years for Women’s.

iii) For Post No.5, qualified BCCI Analyst, having on field experience of at least 3 BCCI matches.

iv) For Post No 6, professionally qualified candidates with experience in similar line.

v) For Post No. 7, professionally qualified candidates with experience in similar line

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with bio-data mentioning detailed particulars relating to their Qualification & Experience (both professional & Sports), stating clearly the post applied for. It should reach the 0/o The Assam Cricket Association, ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati-18 on or before 17th May 2025 (5:00 PM). Applications may also be sent through e-mail at [email protected].

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here