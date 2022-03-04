Policy expert from the United States Daniel McAdams has been trending in India following the gaffe of an Indian TV news anchor during live broadcast.

During a live debate show, Times Now anchor Rahul Shivshankar ‘yelled’ at one of his guests, only to realise that he was addressing the wrong guest.

Shivshankar thought that he was speaking to Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute in the US.

However, Shivshankar failed to realise that the guest he was speaking to was actually Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post.

“Dear host, I have not said a word yet. Why you’re yelling at me?” McAdams told Rahul Shivshankar.

Failing to realise his mistake, Shivshankar said: “I am not yelling at you. I am talking about Mr McAdams.”

“I am Mr McAdams!” McAdams burst out.

Meanwhile, McAdams has responded to the gaffe made by the Indian anchor and termed it hilarious.

“It seems the whole thing was a comedy of errors. Someone had mixed my name up with the Ukrainian guy and the host thought I was the guy going ballistic. I, of course, could not see the screen and could only see my camera, so I had no idea that they mixed up the names. I could only hear the host yelling and screaming at the person he thought was me,” McAdams was quoted as saying by Clarion India.

“…this clip you have sent to me I find it hilarious,” he added.