Agartala: Four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in a joint operation of Tripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) at the residence of one Ashish Majumder in Rishyamukh.

Majumder, the house owner, was also taken into custody.

The group, along with Majumder, was brought to the Motai Border Outpost and later handed over to Tripura Police.

They were subsequently taken to the Belonia police station around 10:30 am. The police have filed a case against the four Bangladeshi nationals for suspected illegal entry into India through the fortified border.

They claimed they intended to travel to Surat in Gujarat, though the purpose of their journey remains unclear.

The defense administration believes that crucial information may surface during the three-day police remand period. Majumder was eventually handed over to the court in Bangladesh.