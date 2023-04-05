NEW DELHI: FINER, a leading organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development in northeastern India, announced that the director and members of FINER met with Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AAYUSH, to inaugurate a booklet on “3rd NER Dialogue- NEMP Forum Meet”.

The booklet contains the detailed argumentation of all the recommendations and suggestions discussed in the forum, including the speeches of ministers and other esteemed speakers.

The “3rd NER Dialogue- NEMP Forum Meet” was organized by FINER on 15th December 2022 and was attended by eminent personalities, including policymakers, experts, and stakeholders from various sectors.

The forum aimed to promote sustainable development and discuss the challenges and opportunities for the North Eastern region of India.

The booklet will be widely circulated to all the central ministries and government departments of all northeastern states, providing a comprehensive overview of the discussions and recommendations made during the forum.

It will serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, experts, and stakeholders, enabling them to make informed decisions that contribute to sustainable development in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Bajrang Lohia, president-FINER said, “We are pleased to have the support of Sarbananda Sonwal in launching this booklet.

“We hope that the recommendations and suggestions made during the forum will be implemented effectively, leading to sustainable development and prosperity for the northeastern region of India,” he said.

The launch of the booklet marks an important milestone in the efforts of FINER to promote sustainable development in northeastern India.

With the support of policymakers, experts, and stakeholders, FINER remains committed to working towards a better future for the region.