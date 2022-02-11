Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Friday said employment generation in rural areas should be expedited to develop the people.

The Union Minister arrived in Aizawl on Friday on a day visit.

He met state governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, chief minister Zoramthanga and officials of the state rural development department to review the central schemes.

During an interaction with officials of the rural development department, Kulaste emphasised the importance of expediting employment generation in rural areas through various Central schemes to ensure that people have a regular income.

Also Read: Assam: Only 267 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday

He urged the officials to strengthen and popularise Self Help Groups (SHGs) and also to expand the existing marketing network for the benefit of SHGs.

He said that agricultural and horticultural products, which have the potential for sustaining incomes of people in rural areas must be accorded more importance and steps must be taken in this regard in a more focussed manner.

The Union Minister was briefed about the various Central schemes being implemented in the state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with party workers at the state BJP office here, Kulaste said the performance of Mizoram government in implementing the Central schemes is more or less satisfactory.

He said that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to the development of the Northeast region.

Also Read: Assam: Zubeen Garg welcomes speed limit decision

He said that the Centre has allocated more funds through various agencies, including the DoNER ministry and the North Eastern Council (NEC), to develop the region.

The minister further said that the Centre is making efforts to develop a small state like Mizoram.

Among others, the Centre has allocated Rs. 500 crore for the construction of a by-pass road in Aizawl and another Rs.100 crore for a pilot project (bamboo link roads) across Mizoram in the union budget.

Citing about the strategic location of Mizoram, the Union Minister said he would inform the Centre to increase funds allocation under Border Area Development Programme (BADP).

Mizoram shares a 510 km long international border with Myanmar in the east and 318 km with Bangladesh in the west.