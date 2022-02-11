Guwahati: Assam is finally witnessing an improvement in the COVID-19 situation as on Friday, the state reported only 267 cases of the virus.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam has reported 267 COVID-19 cases out of a total of 29,432 COVID-19 tests.

The overall positivity percentage was reported to be 0.91 per cent.

Of the total cases, Kamrup Metropolitan reported 100 COVID-19 cases while the six totals deaths related to the virus was reported from across the state.

On January 19, the state had reported an alarming 8339 cases of the COVID-19 in Assam which was the highest ever number reported in the state.

With these cases being reported, people in the state were worried if there would be a critical scenario again just like the first and second waves.

As the cases dip in the state, Assam from February 15 might be freed from all COVID-19 related restrictions except for the mandatory mask and sanitiser rule.