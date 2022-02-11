Guwahati: After Assam Government decided to impose a speed limit on the roads of the state, Singer Zubeen Garg on Friday praising the decision said that the speed of motorcycles needs to be controlled especially.

Speaking about the cabinet decision, Garg said, “This is a welcome step and yes there needs to be total control on the speed of all vehicles.”

He said that the speed of vehicles in Assam needs to be controlled to prevent accidents and loss of lives.

“Along with cars, the motorcycles on road need to be monitored and many motorcycles are ridden in quite a nuisance. I once personally witnessed one such situation in Ganeshguri”, he added.

Garg added that although a few places in the state have been equipped with hi-tech devices to track speed violations, more such systems need to be set up in order to tackle the violations more efficiently.

On Thursday, Assam Government announced that only the non-transport motor vehicles can ply at a speed of 100 km per hour but only on 4 lane roads. They have to reduce the speed to 70 km/ hour on other roads and further to 60km/hour while on roads within the municipal limit.

On the other hand, two-wheelers will be allowed to travel at a speed of a maximum of 60km/hour on 4 lane roads. On other roads and roads within municipal limits, the motorcycles can run at 50km/hour.