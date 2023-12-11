Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Srimantapur of Tripura’s South district has seized contraband items of Rs. 18 lakh.

According to a press release of BSF the troops of BSF Tripura Frontier, on Sunday launched a special operation against narcotics in the Srimantapur area in which 1,550 numbers of Yaba tablets worth Rs 7, 75,000 were seized.

In another operation, at multiple locations, the BSF also seized Eskuf/Phensedyl, sugar and other contraband items having a combined seizure value worth Rs. 10,11,290.

“BSF is committed to combating the issue of border smuggling on the Indo- Bangladesh international border and against the menace of Narcotics items in the state of Tripura and endeavor to make it a Narcotics free State”, the press release added.