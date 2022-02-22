Guwahati: A man was killed by his son in Barpeta’s Kalgachia over a dispute for a bidi (A type of thin cigarette).

The police informed that the incident took place early in the morning and the entire issue took place because of a bidi.

The deceased was identified as Lal Miyan who was stabbed to death by his son, Samsul Haque.

They were residents of the Alipur area of Kalgachia.

The police said that after they were informed about the murder, they reached the spot and apprehended Samsul from the location.

He was then taken to the police station and on questioning, he accepted that he killed his father over a bidi.

Samsul claimed that he asked his father for a bidi early in the morning and he gave him one but on asking him a second one after some time, his father verbally abused him.

Both ended up arguing over the bidi and then it turn into a fight. In anger, Samsul took out a khukuri (machete) and stabbed his father.

Samsul based on his statement was arrested and sent to judicial custody.