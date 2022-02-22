Guwahati: After Minister Pijush Hazarika accused Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bhupen Borah and his wife of acquiring a flat with fake details, Borah on Tuesday, said that he should not be comparing a 475 sq feet flat with 29 bighas of ceiling surplus land.

On Monday IPR Minister Pijush Hazarika alleged that Bhupen Hazarika’s wife had acquired a housing flat by submitting false information.

Countering this, Bhupen Borah said that yes, it was true that they acquired the flat but it was handed over twice by their family.

“The person who lives in the flat is a nephew of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma”, he added.

When questioned how he was a nephew of the CM, Borah said, “Sarma always says that all the unemployed in the state are his nephew and the person living in the flat now is an unemployed person. Going by that line, he is a nephew of the CM.”

Borah further stated, “If needed my wife and I are ready to pay any fines which may be imposed on us for the flat but who will question the 29 bighas of ceiling surplus land?”

He added that they are willing to return the flat but will the CM and his family return the ceiling surplus land?

He called on the CM’s family to return the land as soon as possible.