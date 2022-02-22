Guwahati: A team of policemen from Paltan Bazar Police Station have detained three men from Sipajhar in Darrang for questioning in connection with the Chatribari businessman killing case.

The detained persons have been identified as Ikramul Ali, Abbash Ali, and Akash Ali.

Among the three, Abbash Ali is said to be the registered owner of the motorcycle used for the shooting.

They were detained for questioning by the police and to figure out if they were involved in the killing.

Also Read: Assam: Businessman shot dead in Guwahati

Abbash Ali told the media that he sold the motorcycle to Ikramul Ali long back.

Ikramul Ali claimed that he resold the motorcycle at least four years back and he has no connection with the case.

Commissioner of Police, Harmeet Singh said that the investigation is on the right track but not much could be revealed at the moment.

A businessman, identified as Avdesh Yadav was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants near his residence on Monday night.

He was shot in the chest three times at a point-blank range.

Also Read: CAA to be implemented after COVID-19 pandemic is over: Amit Shah

His family has accused a person from Bihar named W Yadav of being behind the murder.

Two of his brothers were also murdered earlier and as per the family, W Yadav has been behind both the killings.