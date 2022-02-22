Guwahati: The Haryana government has allotted Z-Plus category security cover to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh citing threats to life from pro-Khalistan activists.

He was granted the security cover after his request for a 21-day furlough from the prison was approved earlier this month.

Ram Rahim is serving life imprisonment for the murder of former journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati and the rape of two Dera disciples.

He was released from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on February 7 and was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in 2017.

Security covers to individuals in India are provided based on comprehensive threat assessments carried out by security agencies.

The security category in India includes X, Y, Y-Plus, Z and Z-Plus. Among these, Z-Plus is the highest one and is accorded to only the most important people in the country.