Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi on Thursday expressed that something dishonest is going on in Zubeen’s Case.

“Soft towards Zubeen Da’s accused, but harsh towards those demanding justice for Zubeen Da.The government’s strange rigidity has made us realize that there is something rotten in the state of Denmark.” Akhil Gogoi said in the first page of the letter addressed to Assam Chief Minister’s Wife Rinki Bhuyan Sharma.

There is something rotten in the state of Denmark” means that something is very wrong, corrupt, or suspicious behind the scenes even if everything looks normal on the surface.

This line is from William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet (Act 1, Scene 4). In the play, a guard named Marcellus says this after seeing the ghost of Hamlet’s father suggesting that there’s deep corruption or wrongdoing in the royal court of Denmark.

It means “something bad or dishonest is going on..”

In a strongly worded open letter to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Limited , Gogoi has accused the Assam Government of failing to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the death of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg.

Clarifying that his stand was “not against Riniki Bhuyan personally, but against the injustice meted out to Zubeen Da,” Gogoi drew a sharp contrast between the government’s quick legal action on a defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan and the slow pace of investigation into the singer’s mysterious death.

The letter alleges that the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shown undue leniency towards the accused, while adopting a harsh, intimidating stance against those demanding justice. Gogoi claimed that a “climate of fear” has been created in Assam through arrests, National Security Act (NSA) detentions, police intimidation, and defamation suits aimed at silencing voices of dissent.

The Sivasagar MLA also appealed to Riniki Bhuyan to use her influence to ensure that Singaporean authorities fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation. Rejecting offers of first-class travel and luxury accommodation, Gogoi described them as “symbols of arrogance rather than genuine help.”

Raising direct and unsettling questions, Gogoi’s letter asks whether Zubeen Garg’s death was the result of negligence or foul play, and if so, why and how it occurred. He demanded a comprehensive inquiry, stating that if murder is proven, the culprits must face the death penalty, and if found to be a case of negligence causing death, life imprisonment should follow.

The open letter, now circulating widely on social media, has intensified public debate and added fresh pressure on the government to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg a cultural icon revered across Assam.

The 52- year- old young legendary singer Zubeen Garg was died far off in Singapore in mysterious circumstances on 19 th September 2025.