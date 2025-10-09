Guwahati: In an open letter to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan also Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Private Limited, Raijor Dal chief and Sivsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has alleged that the Assam Government has failed to ensure a proper investigation into the death of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

As per the letter, struggle is not against Riniki Bhuyan personally, but against perceived injustice to Zubeen Da. It contrasts the swiftness of legal action taken by Riniki Bhuyan in filing a criminal case against the MLA with what it describes as the government’s reluctance to investigate the singer’s death.

The letter blames the state government on charges of showing undue leniency toward the accused while imposing harsh measures against those seeking justice. It claims that state authorities have created “a terror-like environment” through arrests, detentions under the National Security Act, police intimidation, and defamation charges, quotes India TodayNe.

Akhil further requested Riniki to use her influence to ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities for a probe into the case.

He also rejected offers of a first-class ticket and luxury accommodation, calling them “symbols of arrogance” rather than genuine assistance.

The letter also questions whether the death was owing to negligence or murder.

If it is a murder, it seeks the reason – it demands a full probe and if at all, the charges are proven, the accused should face the death penalty; if it resulted in death, life imprisonment should follow.