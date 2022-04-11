The ULFA-I has ‘warned’ the Assam police of “dire consequences”, if “physical and mental harassment” of the youths of the state continue.

“If the physical and mental harassment of the youths of the state continue, the consequences will be dire,” ULFA-I said in a statement on Monday.

ULFA-I further alleged that the central government and “its puppet government” in Assam, the state’s home department along with the police are targeting the relatives of the active members of outfit.

“By meting out mental torture to the families of our members, the Assam police is hoping that our leaders will abandon the struggle,” ULFA-I said.

The ULFA-I made this statement while rubbishing the allegations of Assam police that the recently arrested Dibrugarh youth was associated with the outfit.

On Saturday (April 9), the police in Assam’s Dibrugarh district had arrested a youth named Bhargav Gogoi on allegation of being a linkman of ULFA-I.

According to police, Bhargab Gogoi allegedly maintained links with ULFA-I leader Abhijit Gogoi alias Aiseng Axom.

He is accused of being involved in the recruitment of new cadres for ULFA-I.

Refuting the allegations, ULFA-I said that Bhargav Gogoi was arrested by the Assam police just because he is a relative of an active member of the outfit.

“If the Assam police has any proof of Bhargav Gogoi being associated with us, then we ask them to make it public by giving it to the media,” ULFA-I stated in a statement on Monday.

It added: “Bhargav Gogoi has been arrested by the police just because he is a relative of an active member of our outfit.”