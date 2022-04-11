Guwahati: At least four people have died at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh after consuming poisonous mushrooms.

As per reports, on April 7, a family had eaten unknown mushrooms after which they fell sick.

On finding that the mushrooms were the reason, they were immediately admitted to the AMCH for treatment by other family members.

However, on Monday, four of them died during treatment while the others are in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Junali Praja, Rima Karmakar, Chayanika Karmakar and Ajoy Karmakar.

They were all residents of Sonari’s Lalipathargaon.

The doctors have informed that the others are in a critical condition and are still not responding well to the treatment.