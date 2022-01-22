A biker died on the spot and six pedestrians were seriously injured after a speeding dumper rammed into them in upper Assam’s Golaghat district.

The accident took place on National Highway 39 at Rangajan Dhulia village in Golaghat district.

The deceased biker has been identified as Sajjad Hussain, a resident of Golaghat, said a police official.

It is learnt that the dumper (AS-05C-5304) was speeding from Numligarh side towards Rangajan when it hit the bike and pedestrians coming from the opposite direction.

All the injured have been admitted to Golaghat Shwahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.

The driver and handyman of the dumper fled the scene after the accident.

The police have started the investigation and sent the body of the biker to the hospital for post-mortem examination.