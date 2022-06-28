Guwahati: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said in Guwahati that he will return to Mumbai soon and that his faction was taking “Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena forward”.

“We will go to Mumbai very soon… We are taking Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena forward,” Shinde said.



He claimed that false information is being spread in public on MLAs being in touch with Sena leaders.

His comments came after Shiv Sena MP claimed that the party was hopeful of the return of a few MLAs, whom the party did not consider rebels as they were still in touch with them.

Dissident leader Shinde along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have been camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati for last one week.

Meanwhile, Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra following a rebellion by MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday left for Delhi along with a legal counsel.



“Fadnavis has left for New Delhi with a legal counsel. He will be meeting some senior BJP leaders there,” said a report.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier said he had attended a meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis in Mumbai, where a number of senior party leaders were also present.