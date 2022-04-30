Guwahati: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a local court in Barpeta pulled up the Assam police for lodging a “false FIR” against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani.

Chidambaram questioned whether Chief Minister Sarma will entrust the CBI to find out who was the “insane person” who caused the FIR to be registered against Mevani.

Granting bail to MLA Jignesh Mevani, the Barpeta District and Sessions pulled up Assam Police for registering “false” case against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and “abusing the process of the court and the law”.

The court observed that the assault case against Jignesh Mevani was “manufactured” to hold him in detention for a longer period, abusing the process of law of the court.

Chidambaram said the court found that no sane person could have intended to outrage the modesty of a lady police officer in the presence of two male police officers and held that the FIR had no merit.

The court found that there is no evidence to hold that Mevani was an insane person, the former union home minister said in a series of tweets. “If Mr Mevani was not insane and yet a false FIR was registered against him, there must be someone who was insane?” he said.

“Will the CM of Assam entrust the case to the CBI to find out who was the insane person who caused the FIR to be registered against Mr. Mevani?” Chidambaram asked.

Mevani was granted bail on a Personal Recognisance (PR) bond of Rs 1,000 in the case filed at the Barpeta Road police station.

He was arrested in this case on April 25 on charges of “assaulting” the woman police officer while he was being brought by a police posse from Guwahati to Kokrajhar.

Mevani, was picked up by a posse from the Assam Police last week from Gujarat and arrested for a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.