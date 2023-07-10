GUWAHATI: Two of the ballot boxes that were stollen by miscreants during polling for panchayat elections in West Bengal were found in Golakganj town of Dhubri district in Assam.

According to reports, the two ballot boxes were recovered from a pond at Golakganj town in the Dhubri district of Assam on Sunday (July 09).

The ballot boxes were fished out from the pond at Golakganj town in the Dhubri district of Assam in the presence of personnel of central reserve police force (CRPF).

Reports claim that both the ‘missing’ ballot boxes were stolen by miscreants from the Paharpur 18/225 polling booth in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

The ballot boxes went missing from the polling station after miscreants attacked it during the panchayat elections in West Bengal.

Besides the ballot boxes that were recovered from Assam, three discarded ballot boxes were found in a drain in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Sunday (July 09).

Polling for the panchayat elections in West Bengal witnessed large-scale violence that resulted in at least 20 people lossing their lives.

Ballot boxes were destroyed, polling booths attacked, opponents targetted with bomb attacks in several villages during the polling hours of panchayat elections in West Bengal.