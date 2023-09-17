Guwahati: Web3Assam, in collaboration with Colours of India, is proud to announce a momentous celebration of World NFT Day 2023.

This first-of-its kind event will take place in Guwahati, Assam, and promises to be a day of basic beginnings and deep dives into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and web3 in general.

World NFT Day, celebrated worldwide, brings together the entire web3 community, being creators, innovators, experts and enthusiasts to collaborate, showcase, and celebrate the transformative powers of NFTs. In partnership with Colours of India, Web3Assam has curated an agenda that promises to captivate attendees, whether they are beginners or seasoned NFT veterans.

The afternoon session will kickstart the event with an informative and interactive “NFTs for Beginners Workshop.” Designed to introduce newcomers to the world of NFTs, this workshop will provide essential insights into the creation, purchase, and ownership of NFTs. Tezos, a leading blockchain platform, will take center stage, exploring its role in the art and cultural NFT space.

As the sun sets, the event will transition into an evening of inspiration and discourse. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a vibrant NFT Exhibition featuring diverse artworks and digital collectibles from across the country. Additionally, a distinguished panel of industry experts, influencers, and creators will engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the profound impact and limitless potential of NFTs.

“In the Northeast, where community is the very tapestry of our existence, augmented by over 220 ethnic groups, Web3 technology has the potential to be a game-changer on an economic scale. Beyond serving as a hub of developer and entrepreneurial brilliance, this technology equips the region to transition from an exporter of extractive products like oil, tea, and coal to becoming a leading global exporter of Intellectual Property.

“Through Web3, we can build digital communities that not only transcend geographical boundaries but also open up novel avenues for mutual growth, financial empowerment, and most importantly, make us a focal point in the new economy of ideas and innovation,” said Dhrupad Das, Web3 Lawyer, PANDA Law.