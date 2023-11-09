GUWAHATI: Two railway stations in Assam have been awarded “Eat Right Station” certification for providing high quality nutritious food to the passengers.

The Rangia and Mariani railway stations in Assam under Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway have been awarded “Eat Right Station” certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India).

Both the railway stations in Assam have been awarded the certification in recognition of providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.

These stations have been able to qualify the guidelines established by FSSAI, an official statement stated.

Previously, Guwahati, Harishchandrapur and Lumding railway stations under NF Railway were awarded “Eat Right Station” certification by the FSSAI.

The “Eat Right Station” certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices.

This certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.