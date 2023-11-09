Guwahati: An 8-year-old boy was killed after being attacked with an electric saw at a timber mill in Udalguri district of Assam.

The motive behind the attack, however, remains unclear.

According to reports, the young boy had visited the mill to request a wooden plank for crafting a cricket bat.

However, his innocent request turned into a nightmare when the accused, identified as Majnu Ali, turned violent and attacked the boy with an electric saw to the head.

The boy’s fatal injuries led to his death.

Another minor who witnessed the attack started to scream and called for help.

After this, the accused fled the scene.

The eyewitness then informed the villagers and the police.

No arrests have been made so far.

Further investigations are being carried out by the police.