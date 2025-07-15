Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (1) in the mentioned project (Temporary position) ” Mapping Hazard Zonation of the High- Altitude Lake Breaches for Sustainable Development in the Tawang Region of Arunachal Himalaya, India” under the Principal Investigator, Dr. Manasi Debnath, Department of Geography. Nagaland University is the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland. It came into being altogether on the basis of the Act of Parliament of India and got the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as per THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 which saw publication under the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland was in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses which it got from NEHU as well as the colleges under its affiliation fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. The nascent University saw many teething problems initially. The Headquarters of the University, i.e. Lumami, as per the Act could not immediately accommodate the needful so as to start functioning as Headquarters. Hence, for nearly a decade and half Nagaland University was functioning from Kohima as the interim Headquarters of the University. All the new departments had to be located at Lumami and started functioning with Kohima still as the interim Headquarters. Constructional activities started earnestly making it fit for academic pursuits at the Headquarters in the best possible way. Upon the completion of new constructions to a reasonable stage, the shifting of interim arrangement at Kohima to Lumami took place in the mid year of 2010. At present the University has three campuses. These are Headquarters at Lumami in Zunheboto district, Kohima Campus at Meriema in Kohima district, Medziphema Campus (School of Agricultural Sciences) at Medziphema in Dimapur district. The erstwhile temporary campus at Dimapur (School of Engineering & Technology) saw a shift to Kohima in 2024. There are 44 departments offering Undergraduate and Postgraduate and also Ph.D. programmes in different disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering & Technology and Management streams. There are 69 colleges from all over the state of Nagaland currently affiliated to Nagaland University.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Mapping Hazard Zonation of the High- Altitude Lake Breaches for Sustainable

Development in the Tawang Region of Arunachal Himalaya, India

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate Degree with 55% marks in Geography or Earth Sciences specialization in Geomorphology and allied fields

Desirable Qualification :

1. Post Graduate Degree in Remote Sensing and GIS,

2. Prior knowledge in Hydrological Modelling,

3. Experience of working in the glacial environment

Age Limit : Maximum 28 years as on date of application

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- p.m.+ HRA 10% (for initial 2 years)

Job Roles : Project Fellow is required to work extensively on hydrological modeling, high resolution remote sensing and field measurement, integrating data on the GIS platform. In field investigation, collect data of bathymetry survey & ecology in the High altitude Himalayan glacial lakes of Arunachal Pradesh.

How to apply :

Candidates aspiring for this position may apply using the following link https://forms.gle/Q8xbfSi1VkVUsEeS8 by 31st July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here