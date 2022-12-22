Guwahati: Two writers from Assam were nominated for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2022 on Thursday.

While renowned Assamese storyteller and journalist Manoj Kr Goswami bagged the prestigious literary award for his short story collection Bhool Satya, Bodo poet Rashmi Choudhury was honoured for her poetry collection Sansrini Modira.

Born in 1962 in Central Assam’s Nagaon, Goswami is currently the editor-in-chief of NK TV, a Guwahati-based Assamese infotainment television channel and Assamese daily Amar Asom.

Goswami has six short story collections including Iswarhinata, Premhinata, Swadhinata, Samiran Barua Ahi Ase and Aluminumor Anguli and a novel Anadi Aru Annyana to his credit.

He is also a recipient of the Katha Literary Award and the Sanskriti Award for Literature.

Well-known Bodo poet Rashmi Choudhury, who hails from lower Assam’s Baksa district, was born in 1974. Her works of poetry are well-known for having strong themes of feminism. She has two Bodo poetry books- Bublini Guthal and Sansrini Modira.

Earlier in 2011, she won Ambedkar Fellowship National Award presented by Bharatiya Dalit Sahitya Akademi.

On other hand, two writers from Assam have been selected for Sahitya Akademi’s translation award.

While Jury Dutta was selected for the award for her Assamese-translated book Kocharethi: Arya Nari, Devojit Basumatary has bagged the prize for his Bodo-translated novel Kabuliwalani Bangali Biji.