Dibrugarh: Two postgraduate students of Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh have been expelled from the hostel and suspended from attending classes for six months after they were found guilty of ragging by the authorities.

The accused PG students have been identified as Dr. Sayan Mukherjee and Dr. Saket Saraf.

The incident had occurred in the third week of November, which came to light only on Tuesday, two days after a junior student of Dibrugarh University reportedly jumped off the second floor of the hostel due to ragging by seniors.

The Anti-Ragging Committee of the medical college found both of them guilty and immediately suspended them from attending classes and expelled them from the hostel.

The AMCH authority took the decision on November 21.

“On the basis of the report of the Anti-Ragging Committee, two Postgraduate students of the department of Orthopedics, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh were found guilty of harassing junior Postgraduate students both physically and mentally, which is a gross misconduct. Hence, on the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Committee, the following disciplinary actions are imposed upon the guilty PG students of the department of Orthopaedics,” the office order of AMC stated.

“We received a complaint against ragging at AMCH. Immediately, a meeting by Anti-Ragging Committee was held and we have suspended both the PG students from attending classes and expelled them from the hostel. On Nov 21, 2022, the Anti-Ragging Committee took the decision,” Dr. Sanjeeb Kakati, principal and chief superintendent of AMC said.

The family members of the victim students thanked AMCH authorities for the timely action.

On the other hand, Assam police have arrested five people for their alleged involvement in ragging at the Dibrugarh University.

The Dibrugarh police have registered a case on the complaint of the student’s family and arrested one former and four current students.