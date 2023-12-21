Agartala: The Tripura Police apprehended an individual belonging to Assam from the Churaibari area of North Tripura District with suspected heroin worth Rs 40 lakh late Wednesday night.

Superintendent of Police for North Tripura District, Bhanupada Chakraborty, told the media that Officer-in-Charge Shibu Ranjan Dey of Kadamtala Police Station, acting on a tip-off, detained Rashid Ahmed (19), a resident of Patharkandi in Karimganj, Assam.

“Upon interrogation, we seized 437 grams of heroin. While there were some accomplices present, they managed to escape. The estimated market value of the confiscated heroin is approximately Rs 40 lakh,” Chakraborty reported.

The police uncovered a total of 437 grams of heroin, divided into six packets, concealed inside a shoebox.

“In his initial statement to the police, he confessed to bringing the heroin from Patharkandi to transport it to Agartala”, he added.

An investigation is being carried out to trace the source of the suspected drugs.