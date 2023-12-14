Agartala: In a surprising turn of events, a routine anti-cannabis operation in the Panchabati area under Simna, West Tripura, took an unexpected twist as tensions escalated during the security forces’ return.

The operation, aimed at eliminating a significant cannabis plantation, was initially successful but culminated in a clash with locals, leaving seven law enforcement officers injured.

West Tripura’s Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Uttam Banik, injured during the confrontation, shed light on the incident.

“While our mission to eradicate the large-scale cannabis plantation was accomplished, on our way back, we encountered an unforeseen attack by locals. They, without provocation, began pelting stones and bricks, vandalizing our vehicles and injuring seven individuals from Tripura Police and CRPF,” he told reporters.

Reports indicate that as the security forces were returning, locals held them captive, instigating an onslaught of stones and bricks.

“In response, the police and CRPF personnel exercised restraint, employing a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Approximately six to seven security personnel sustained injuries and were promptly taken to the Katlamara Primary Health Center for treatment. The agitated crowd also damaged the windows of three buses, including a Bolero vehicle owned by Tripura Police and CRPF,” a reliable source disclosed.

The incident highlights the delicate balance between law enforcement efforts and community dynamics, emphasizing the need for continued dialogue and understanding.