GUWAHATI: The TMC has demanded the removal of Gulab Chand Kataria as the governor of Assam for attending an election rally of the BJP in Rajasthan.

Demanding the removal of Kataria as Assam governor, TMC leader Ripun Bora termed the action of the governor as ‘shameful’.

Ripun Bora said: “Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria is busy campaigning for BJP in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This is a challenge to democracy, and the Election Commission of India should take action against him.”

The Assam TMC leader added: “It’s extremely shameful that despite being the custodian of the Constitution, he is campaigning for BJP. He should be immediately sacked from his post.”

“Gulab Chand Kataria, who is currently in the constitutional post of Governor of Assam, has called for voting for the BJP in Udaipur in violation of the Code of Conduct for Elections. A few days ago, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, was busy with the BJP’s election campaign in Mizoram and now the head of a state, Gulabchand Kataria, is campaigning for the BJP in Rajasthan. This is a serious violation of our constitutional norms.

As the constitutional head, as the guardian of the Constitution, Governor Gulabchand Kataria should be neutral and should not have supported any particular political party. But now in India, due to the extreme arbitrariness of the government, whether it is Governor Gulab Chand Kataria or Dr Numal Momin, they are completely busy campaigning for the BJP. The BJP government has once again proved that it has been abusing its power and ruling India in an authoritarian and undemocratic manner.”