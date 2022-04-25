Just a day after the announcement of the results of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections in Assam, newly appointed state chief of the TMC Ripun Bora said that the TMC is emerging as an alternative to the Congress.

Ripun Bora said that the Congress party is fast losing its relevance, not only in Assam, but across the country.

“This (decline of the Congress party) is happening not only in Assam, but across the country,” said Ripun Bora.

He added: “There is a disconnect between the leadership of the Congress party and the people. Due to this the TMC is emerging as an alternative to the Congress.”

Also read: Assam: Moments after securing bail, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani re-arrested in another case

Ripun Bora made this statement after arriving at Guwahati in Assam on Monday.

Ripun Bora landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati, where he was accorded a warm welcome by his supporters.

Ripun Bora was recently appointed as the president of the All India Trinamool Congress’ Assam unit.

Bora had recently quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress citing internal conflicts among the leaders in Congress.

Bora joined the TMC on April 17.

Also read: Meghalaya: TMC rubbishes claim of party MLAs joining NPP

“What I have to do right now is to raise TMC here. I assure you that in future Congress’ alternative in Assam will be TMC. It will form government in Tripura in 2023 and Assam in 2026,” he said.

“Bringing all caste, community and tribes together, we are committed to the welfare of the Assamese people,” he added.

A PROMISING START!



Shri @ripunbora steadfastly commits to Assam.



Inspired by our leader @MamataOfficial and following her guidance, he is prepared to establish AITC as a credible opposition in the state.



ONWARDS AND UPWARDS!#AITCInAssam pic.twitter.com/QnIFXhXp7V — AITC Assam (@AITC4Assam) April 25, 2022