Guwahati: Assam police on Monday evening re-arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in another case, moments after he was granted bail in a case registered at Kokrajhar police station.

Police arrested Mevani in connection with a case registered at Barpeta police station after the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kokrajhar granted bail to him in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani is arrested again in connection with a new case number 81/22, u/s 294/323/353/ 354, registered against him at the Barpeta police station,” Assam Police said in a statement.

Mevani, an Independent MLA supported by the Congress, was arrested from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday night after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station over his purported tweet against the prime minister.

Mevani was flown to Guwahati from Gujarat on Thursday morning and then taken to Kokrajhar by road, where he was produced at the chief judicial magistrate’s court, which remanded him to three days’ police custody.