Guwahati: Three devotees from Assam lost their lives in a tragic accident while en route to the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident occurred near Naxalbari in West Bengal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, the victims hailed from Mayong in Morigaon, Assam. Two of the deceased have been identified as Niranjan Sarkar and Amrit Biswas, while the third person remains unidentified.

The accident involved a collision with a container truck, resulting in severe injuries to 10 others.

They were all travelling in a pick-up truck.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The injured are currently receiving medical attention.

Further investigation into the incident is being carried out.