GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reportedly asked the state’s police department to initiate action in connection with the case related to assault of Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the police to register a case in connection with the incident.

It may be mentioned here that on Sunday (January 21), Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of “BJP goons”.

The incident was reported from Jamugurihat area in Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday (January 21).

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.

On the other hand, vehicle of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was allegedly ‘attacked’ by activists of the BJP on Sunday (January 21) in Assam.

This incident was also reported from Jamugurihat area in Sonitpur district of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP workers “also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield” of the car he was travelling.

“They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) slogans,” he said.

The senior Congress leader accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of being behind the incident saying that it was his ‘doing’.

Notably, SP of Sonitpur district of Assam is Sushanta Biswa Sarma – the brother of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.