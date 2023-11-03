Assam has stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the quarterfinal match of the tournament played at Mohali, Assam beat Kerala by 6 wicket.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar scored a brilliant 50-ball 75, with Sibsankar Roy hammering a 22-ball 42 to help Assam gun down the target in 17.1 overs.

Chasing 159, Assam scored 162 runs for the loss of four wickets with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, Salman Nizar and Abdul Bazith helped Kerala set Assam a victory target of 159.

Brief scores: Kerala 158/6 in 20 overs (Salman Nizar 57 not out, Abdul Bazith 54; Akash Sengupta 3/29, Mrinmoy Dutta 2/41) lost to Assam 162/4 in 17.1 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 75, Sibsankar Roy 42 not out; Sijomon Joseph 2/17).

Besides Assam, Punjab, Baroda and Delhi also booked semifinal berths.