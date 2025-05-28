Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation into alleged “fake encounter” cases in Assam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the probe. This decision follows the Court reserving its verdict on February 25 on a plea seeking an independent investigation into 171 alleged fake police encounters that occurred in Assam between May 2021 and August 2022.

The bench acknowledged the gravity of the allegations but clarified that it would not delve into the merits of each individual encounter case.

The petitioner, advocate Arif Md Yeasin Jwadder, had challenged a January 2023 order from the Gauhati High Court, which dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) he filed concerning the alleged fake encounters by Assam Police.

Jwadder had previously argued before the high court that over 80 “fake encounters” were conducted by Assam Police between May 2021 and August 2022, resulting in 28 deaths. His plea highlighted that “many people killed or injured were not dreaded criminals” and called for an independent investigation by the CBI, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), or a police team from another state under the court’s supervision.

