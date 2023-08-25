Guwahati: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Nani Tagia to Patna High Court from the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Nani Tagia’s request to remain in the Gauhati High Court was also rejected.

Justice Tagia had made the request in a communication to the Collegium on August 24.

He had said that he was willing to be transferred to any of the benches of the Gauhati High Court or to the Tripura High Court.

However, the Collegium has rejected his request and reiterated its recommendation to transfer him to the Patna High Court.

The Collegium has said that the transfer has been proposed for “better administration of justice”.

The transfer of Justice Tagia is likely to be effective from September 1, 2023.