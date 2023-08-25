Guwahati: A minor girl who was stranded in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh was reunited with her parents in the Biswanath district of Assam.

She was reunited with her parents yesterday with the help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of the Lower Subansiri district.

A team comprising CWC chairperson Racho Buda and members Buru Tamin, Tilling Yam, and Kago Sambyo personally accompanied the minor girl from Ziro to Biswanath district in Assam and handed her over to her elated parents.

The girl had been languishing at a childcare institute in Ziro for more than one year.

The CWC team took the initiative to reunite the girl with her parents after learning about her plight.

They contacted the girl’s parents in Assam and made arrangements for their travel to Ziro.

The team also ensured that the girl was provided with proper care and protection during her stay at the childcare institute.