Kokrajhar: Former Lok Sabha MP Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary who is also leading the All India Bodo People’s National League for Bodoland Statehood (BPNLBS) as president on Wednesday reiterated that the government of India should start afresh political dialogue for the creation of a full-fledged separate Bodoland state instead of exclusion of villages from the existing geographical boundary of BTC.

He said the people of Bodoland never want turn down of power and functions of BTC created under the 6th schedule of the constitution of India and its loosing of its geographical boundary saying that they will never compromise on the exclusion of any villages from BTC signed on February 10, 2003.

Talking to media persons, Bwiswmuthiary said as many as 95 conscious sections of people put their signature for filing PIL at Gauhati High Court in the last part of 2021 to challenge some of the clauses of the BTR accord which are detrimental for the Bodos in near future.

He added that the BTR accord was signed on January 27, 2020, between the government of India, Assam and ABSU, United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) and four factions of NDFB by keeping Bodo intellectuals and civil society in the dark.

“The BTC was a dream of late Atal Behari Vajpayee, the then Prime Minister of India and created under 6th schedule of the Indian constitution ensuring the protection of its identity, culture, tradition, political rights and economic development of the Bodos but the new BTR accord has brought down the 6th schedule provisions, its power and functions”, he said adding that the 6th schedule administration was going to be ceased by the state government in a systematic way.

He also said the provisions of the 6th schedule of BTC was being violated and diverted to general administration as the power and functions are being ceased one after another.

“We have no objection in the inclusion of more villages of Sonitpur and Biswanath, the release of NDFB founder and signatory Ranjan Daimary from jail and rehabilitation of NDFB members”, he said.

He also stated that they have objections to the exclusion of existing villages of BTC, turning down of power and functions and violation of 6th schedule provisions.

He further reiterated that a section of people particularly, the ABSU have been playing detrimental political conspiracy and misleading the people of the BTC region.

He asked the “conspirators to stop” the misleading act but to come up with a legal point of view.

The former MP also said they had fundamental rights of freedom of expression but their rights are being defied by the student body and their effigies are being burnt down in every nook and corner by misleading propaganda.

He further said, “The burning of effigies of high profile Bodo intellectuals like Dr Dinanath Basumatary, vice president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Dr Mangalsing Hazoary, Sahitya Akademy awardee, Rajen Basumatary, president of Bodo Writers’ Academy and movement leaders was not only unfortunate but also an insulting act.”

He called upon the ABSU activists to stop intervention on freedom of expression.