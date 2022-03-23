Guwahati: The State Election Commission has announced that the polls for 60 municipality wards of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will be held on April 19, 2022.

The SEC said that the counting of votes will be held on May 21.

Of the 60 seats, 50 per cent of seats will be reserved for women.

The SEC added that the last day of filing of nomination and scrutiny of papers will take place on April 1, whereas April 4 is the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers.

The election commission also announced that the voting will be held from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm.

As per the latest data, the total number of voters is 6,98,829 while there are 69 polling stations.

The voting will take place through electronic voting machines (EVM).

This will be the first time that EVMs would be used for municipality elections in the GMC.