Guwahati: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly called for a meeting at Raddison Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Saturday to discuss further strategy, even as Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them.

The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday. The four legislators whose names were forwarded to the deputy speaker were Sanjay Raymulkar, Chiman Patil, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar.

Rebel leader Shinde today alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel MLAs, including himself.

Shinde, who is currently camping in Guwahati with the rebel legislators, tweeted a letter signed by the 16 MLAs that is addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

In his tweet, Shinde alleged that the security cover of the 16 rebel Sena legislators was withdrawn on the orders of Thackeray and Walse Patil due to “political vendetta”.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, however, denied Shinde’s allegations that the protection of Shiv Sena MLAs has been withdrawn.

Shiv Sena workers today vandalized the office of Sena legislator Tanaji Sawant, who is among the rebel MLAs currently camping in Guwahati hotel.