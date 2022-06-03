New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that each protected forest should have an Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of 1 kilometre.

The apex court also directed that no permanent structure will be allowed within the restricted zone.

Similarly, no mining within the wildlife sanctuary or national park will be permitted.

If the existing ESZ goes beyond 1 km buffer zone or if any statutory instrument prescribes a higher limit, then such extended boundary shall prevail, Live Law reported.

The top court also directed the Chief Conservator of Forests of all states and UTs to prepare a list of existing structures within the ESZs and submit a report to it within a period of three months.

“For this purpose, such authorities can take assistance from governmental agencies for satellite imaging or photography using drones,” the bench said.

The direction came on a pending PIL, titled as T N Godavarman versus UOI, about issues including forest preservation.