Bokakhat: Assam Forest Department is going to start the census of the one-horned rhinoceros population in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve from March 26.

Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Eastern Assam Wildlife Division said in a notice on Wednesday that the 14th Rhino Population Estimation 2022 will be undertaken from March 26 to 28 in all the ranges of the national park.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site will remain closed for all tourism activities, including elephant safari and jeep safari, from March 26 to 28.

“The Rhino population estimation is a mandatory management practice and suspension of tourism activities during the period is necessary for the interest of the smooth conduct of the estimation,” Gogoi said.

The last rhino census was conducted at the Kaziranga National Park in 2018, and the population of the unicornis was estimated to be 2,413.

