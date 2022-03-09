Guwahati: Manas National Park has witnessed a rise in the Tiger and Rhino population in recent times.

The park authorities said that the increase in the tiger population inside the park is expected to be at least 60 as compared to 48 in the 2021 census.

At least 48 tigers were recorded in the park during the 2021 census which indicated a rise in the population of the big cat in the region.

As per reports, the Assam government in 2005 decided to re-introduce rhinos in Manas National Park under the Indian Rhino Vision 2020 (IRV 2020).

The first rhino was translocated to the park in 2006, brought from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) near Kaziranga National Park.

Since then, the park recorded a significant rise in the population of rhinos.

The current rhino population in Manas is 48 in the core area as per the latest data.