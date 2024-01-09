Guwahati: The launch of “Xinghaxonor Pisor Chaa: Asom Prasasonot Mor Dinbor” (Shadows Behind the Throne: My Days in the Assam Administration), a memoir by bureaucrat Jatin Hazarika, sparked insightful discussions on the crucial role of bureaucrats in upholding the rule of law and driving good governance in Assam.

“Public servants play a crucial role in upholding the values and principles of the state. Their actions can significantly impact public trust in institutions,” said renowned scholar Hiren Gohain, who released the book at an event in Guwahati.

“Now, the Constitution and laws are not respected by the highest officials in power. The idea of law, justice and injustice are now weakened,” he said.

Gohain said that Hazarika, who is known for his integrity and wisdom, had earned the trust and confidence of six Chief Ministers during his distinguished career.

Despite wielding immense power, Hazarika shunned self-promotion and remained a silent force for good throughout his decades-long service, Gohain added.

Speaking at the event, poet and critic Harekrishna Deka emphasized the importance of decisive leadership among bureaucrats.

He cited Jatin Hazarika as a role model in this regard, highlighting his ability to make quick and effective decisions.

Dhirendra Nath Shaikia, another former bureaucrat, underscored the need for laws to serve the public good and facilitate progress.

He emphasized underlined the rule of law and ensuring good governance is ultimately about providing justice to the people, a responsibility entrusted to the bureaucracy.

Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta highlighted the collaborative efforts of past leaders like Gopinath Bardoloi and Bishnuram Medhi who, along with both the ruling and opposition parties, laid the foundation for Assam’s post-independence development.

Jatin Hazarika’s family, represented by Gita Barua, shared heartwarming anecdotes about his personal life and values. Earlier, Paresh Malakar, president of Anwesha, read out the welcome address.