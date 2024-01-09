GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) vice-president Rajdeep Oja has been appointed as an observer for the first T20 international match between India and Afghanistan.

The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Mohali on January 11.

The match will start at 7pm.

“We are pleased to share that Shri Rajdeep Oja, Assam Cricket Association’s Vice President, has been appointed as an observer for the first T20I, between India and Afghanistan, taking place on January 11, 2024, in Mohali,” the ACA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to India’s T20I squad after an absence of more than a year from the format for the three-match series against Afghanistan.

This will be India’s last T20I series before the T20 World Cup in June.

Rohit has been named captain of the squad while those who led the side in his absence, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, are injured and unavailable for selection.

India’s T20I squad for series vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar