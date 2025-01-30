Guwahati: Vantara, a zoo and rescue center launched by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, has come under scrutiny for alleged misrepresentations regarding partnerships with conservation organizations and concerns over its animal sourcing practices.

While Reliance initially stated that Vantara was launched in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), both organizations have denied any association with the project.

“IUCN does not have a partnership with the Vantara project,” stated IUCN. A WWF International spokesman added, “WWF-India is not associated in any way with Vantara and Reliance Foundation.”

Vantara, meaning ‘Star of the Forest’ in Hindi, was officially launched in February 2024. Originally dubbed the ‘Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom’ in 2019, the facility is owned by Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries.

While initially claimed to occupy 3,000 acres (1,214 ha) of the Reliance Industries oil refinery complex grounds, the actual size is reportedly 250 acres (101 ha), Medium reported. The project was spearheaded by Anant Ambani, Mukesh’s youngest son. Despite claims that it will be the world’s largest zoo, this is demonstrably false.

Anant Ambani stated, “What started as a passion for me at a very young age has become a mission now with Vantara and our brilliant and committed team. We are focused at protecting critically endangered species native to India.” Beyond Indian species, Vantara’s plan includes an “Exotic Island” featuring endangered animals from Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

The transfer of 21 elephants from Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai to Vantara, a private zoo owned by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar fuels suspicions.

There has been speculation about the zoo acquiring hippos from Pablo Escobar’s former ranch in Colombia, with Indian officials confirming permit applications for imports. The Colombian government has indicated an Indian facility will import 60 hippos descended from those originally illegally shipped by Escobar.

Despite claims of a “jungle-like environment” on 3,000 acres, drone footage reveals a complex of fenced enclosures with limited space. The discrepancy between the claimed and actual size of the facility raises questions about the true nature of the habitats provided for the animals, wrote Wrote Daniel Stiles, an independent illegal wildlife trade investigator, on Medium.

The Wildlife Protection Amendment Act, 2022, governs wildlife protection in India, with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) regulating zoos. Vantara possesses a zoo permit granted by the CZA, and a legal challenge to its legality was dismissed by the Supreme Court of India.

While Vantara claims to have saved over 200 elephants and numerous other animals, the source of these animals is a major point of concern. A Vantara spokesperson stated that animals are accepted only from “recognised zoos, rescue centres, conservation breeding centres, statutory governmental departments, and elephant owners registered as per the provisions of the Wild Life Protection Act.” However, reports suggest otherwise.

The 2022–2023 annual report for the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (Vantara’s official reporting name) reveals suppliers that don’t fit these categories. The 2023-2024 report omits animal sources entirely. One notable supplier is the Kangaroo Animal Shelter in the UAE, a spinoff of Kangaroo Animal Trading.

Concerns exist about the latter’s alleged involvement in the illegal exotic animal trade, particularly after supplying CITES Appendix I protected species. Trademo data shows substantial financial transactions between the Kangaroo Animal Shelter and Greens Zoological and Ambani’s Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust.

Another supplier, Fauna Zoo de Mexico, has sent hundreds of animals to Vantara, including hybrid lions and tigers and big cats seized from the disgraced Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation. The foundation’s owner is under investigation for animal trafficking and abuse. The connection between Fauna Zoo and a previously charged wildlife trafficker raises further ethical concerns.

Disturbingly, reports indicate Vantara acquired a large number of animals, including hybrid big cats, from Akwaaba Lodge and Predator Park in South Africa, a known predator breeding facility. These sales are not mentioned in Vantara’s annual reports. These suppliers are commercial entities, not recognized zoos or rescue centers. Allegations have even surfaced of animals being smuggled into Vantara, with a Bangladeshi trafficker implicated.

Vantara’s Elephant Rescue Centre claims to be the world’s largest. Anant Ambani stated that elephants were rescued from circuses, begging, the timber industry, and owners who could no longer care for them. However, the zoo annual reports do not list elephants or their origins. Reports indicate elephants have been transferred from various Indian states to the associated Radhe Krishna Temple Welfare Trust, with questions arising about their true origins and whether they were captured from the wild.

Controversy surrounds these transfers, with accusations of improper documentation and concerns about the elephants’ welfare during transport. The number of elephants at the center has dramatically increased, far exceeding the six initially planned.

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022, has broadened the definition of a zoo, allowing Vantara to operate as a rescue and conservation center with a zoo permit. The act also raises concerns about the potential for breeding and selling captive-born Schedule 1 animals. Despite claiming not to be a breeding farm, Vantara’s annual reports detail conservation breeding programs, including cheetahs and other popular exotic animals. This raises questions about the ultimate fate of these animals.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, allowing zoos and safaris in forest lands, further amplifies concerns about the potential expansion of Vantara’s operations and the commercialization of captive wildlife.

Vantara’s stated aim is to demonstrate the role of corporations in environmental preservation. However, the discrepancies in its claims, the questionable sourcing of animals, and the changes in Indian wildlife legislation raise concerns about the true intent of the project. The lavish pre-wedding celebrations held at Vantara, featuring exotic animals and high-profile guests, further fuel skepticism about the project’s focus on genuine conservation versus prestige and entertainment.

The use of elephants in such events raises serious ethical questions about animal welfare. The exorbitant cost of the wedding itself contrasts sharply with the resources needed for genuine conservation efforts. The future of Vantara, including potential expansion and the sale of captive-bred animals, remains a subject of concern and requires careful monitoring.