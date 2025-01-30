Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate-I for the DST-SERB

(CRG) sponsored project entitled “Design and development of laser micro-welding for difficult to weld dissimilar shape memory alloy/nickel-free high nitrogen austenitic stainless steel and mitigating formation of intermetallics by employing Ta/Cu interlayer for implantable medical

devices” in the Department of Mechanical Engineering

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.E./ B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering/ Material Science & Engineering or M.E/ M.Tech or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering and related branches of Mechanical Engineering from recognized University. Others terms are according to DST-SERB guidelines

Desirable Qualification :

Expertise or strong interest in Design/Manufacturing/Production/Tribology/Material Science. Throughout First Class in academic career and Knowledge in welding or shape memory alloys is preferred.

Salary/Emoluments :

(i) Rs. 31,000/- for Gate Qualified Candidate

(ii) Rs. 25000/- for Non-Gate Qualified Candidate

Age Limit : 35 Years (as on closing date of application)

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Sumitra Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar–788010, Assam, India

Candidate should write “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under the project CRG/2021/007643”on the top of the envelope containing the filled application form with relevant documents.

Applicants must also send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & also all necessary documents to the PI through email [email protected] with the subject as “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under the project CRG/2021/007643”on or before 13.02.2025 up to 5 PM IST.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here