Guwahati: As the threat of a vertical split looms over the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Friday left Guwahati to reach Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde along with at least 40 rebel MLAs has been camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati since Wednesday.

They were brought to Guwahati in a chartered flight in the early hours on Wednesday from Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of all district heads of Shiv Sena.

On Friday afternoon, his son and party leader, Aaditya Thackeray, arrived at the Sena Bhawan in Mumbai to attend the party meeting.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut challenged the rebel camp to come to Mumbai, stating, “We are not going to concede defeat… This government will last its entire term.”

Earlier, he warned Shinde that such battles are either fought through law or on the roads. “If the need be, our workers will come out on the roads,” Raut said, while speaking to reporters.

Chief Minister Thackeray on Friday sought to allay fears surrounding the survival of his political outfit and the MVA government.

“Despite the rebellions that the party has faced earlier, it came to power twice. I may have left ‘Varsha’, the chief minister’s official residence, but not my determination,” he said