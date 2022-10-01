Guwahati: Moderate to heavy rain in the Northeast is likely to dampen the festive spirit during Durga Puja. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is likely to play spoilsport during puja celebrations.

As per the IMD, fairly widespread/widespread light to moderate rains, along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms and lightning are all very likely across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Saturday to Monday (October 1-3) and over Assam and Meghalaya from Sunday to Wednesday (October 2-5).

In view of these predictions, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over all the northeastern states on their respective heavy rainfall days, Weather Channel reported.

The advisory urges the residents to ‘be updated’ on the weather situation, especially when heading outdoors for pandal hopping and other festive celebrations.

Meanwhile, the end of September has concluded the southwest monsoon period, although the monsoon conditions are yet to withdraw from the northeastern regions. Normally, this withdrawal date for the Northeast falls between October 10-15.

As far as the seasonal performance is concerned, the northeastern region collectively recorded below-average rainfall during the four monsoon months from June to September.

The combined monsoon rain figure for East and Northeast stands at 1124.8 mm — 18% below their long-period monsoon average of 1367.3 mm.

Within the Northeast, the Assam-Meghalaya subdivision recorded 1600.7 mm rain (9% deficit), the N.M.M.T. states registered 943.2 mm of precipitation (28% deficit), Arunachal Pradesh received 1430.3 mm (15% deficit), while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim enjoyed precisely ‘normal’ seasonal rains at 1887.1 mm.