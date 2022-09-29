SHILLONG: Trafficking of young girls from the Northeast to big cities of the country has become a cause of concern.

Human traffickers target young girls from the Northeast by luring them to big cities by promising them with fake jobs.

This was claimed by the chairperson of the national commission for women (NCW) – Rekha Sharma.

After luring girls from the Northeast to big cities by making them promises of jobs, the traffickers then push these girls into prostitution.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma made this statement while speaking at a regional level consultation on “combating human trafficking in NER” in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Women Commission.

The NCW chairperson said that girls from the Northeast are being lured to places such as New Delhi, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra with false promises of lucrative jobs.

However, most of these girls land up in parlours and other shady places and are being pushed into flesh trade, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

Sharma said the women’s commission in the states, where the Northeast girls are trafficked, need to collaborate with their counterparts in the Northeast so as trafficking of girls could be stopped.

“Some of these traffickers have good networking skills and are digitally well connected. To outsmart these traffickers, steps need to be taken together with all the stakeholders involved in this fight against human trafficking,” the NCW Chairperson asserted.